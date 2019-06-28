Downtown Los Angeles’ Corey Helford Gallery, 571 S. Anderson St., announces that its next big bash, the Hello Kitty 45th Anniversary Group Show (in partnership with Sanrio, parent company of Hello Kitty), is kicking off this weekend.
Hello Kitty has been a symbol of friendship and kindness for 45 years, with a fan base that spans multiple generations. This special group exhibition, featuring 100 artists from all over the globe, examines the world of Hello Kitty and her influence on popular culture.
Created in 1974 to inspire happiness, Hello Kitty has grown to embody the values of Japanese culture through showing kindness, respect and the true meaning of friendship. Over the years, she has captured the imagination of people around the world and today appears on a broad range of products and experiences that appeal to her legions of fans and is the subject of countless brand collaborations and artistic explorations.
The artists featured in this exhibition have reinterpreted the iconic image of Hello Kitty and her friends in their own aesthetic through a wide variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture and animation.
The launch event is open to the public and to Hello Kitty fans of all ages. Attendees will enjoy special surprises on opening night, including available prints of select 45th anniversary artwork and appearances by Hello Kitty.
Opening night is Saturday, June 29, from 7 to 11 p.m. (open to the public) in the Main Gallery, alongside an exhibition from The London Police in Gallery 2 and a four-artist show featuring Andrew Brandou, Bennett Slater, Jim McKenzie, and Ramiro Davaro-Comas in Gallery 3.
The show runs through Aug. 3. Normal hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m.
For more information, call (310) 287-2340, visit http://CoreyHelfordGallery.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
Participating artists include:
Aica
Albert Reyes
Alex Yanes
Allison Bamcat
Amy Sol
Andrew Brandou
Anthony Ausgang
APAK
Bao Pham
Bei Badgirl
Ben Frost
Bennett Slater
Brandi Milne
Bruce Parker
Buff Monster
Camilla d’Errico
Casey Weldon
Chishi Morimura
Chris Berens
Christybomb
Ciou
Dan Litzinger
Danni Shinya Luo
Darcy Yates
David Connelly of DOSSHAUS
Dena Seiferling
D*Face
Dilka Bear
Ewa Prończuk-Kuziak
Eric Joyner
Fafi
Hanna Jaeun
Helice Wen
HERAKUT
Hikari Shimoda
Jackie Dunn Smith
Jang Koal
Jasmine Becket-Griffith
Jessica Louise
Jesús Aguado
Jillian Evelyn
Jon Ching
Jonathan Viner
Junko Mizuno
Kazuki Takamatsu
Kellesimone Waits
kelogsloops
kozyndan
Kristen Liu-Wong
Kukula
La Belle Epoque
Lauren YS
Lori Nelson
Luke Chueh
Marc Scheff
Marie Larkin
Mark Mothersbaugh
Martin Hsu
Mayuka Yamamoto
Messy Desk
Miho Hirano
Mike Stilkey
Miss Kika
Mizna Wada
Naoshi
Nate Frizzell
Nicole Gordon
Nouar
Nozomi Tojinbara
Okuda San Miguel
Oliver Hibert
Olivia De Berardinis
ONCH
Paul Frank
Persue
Pip & Pop
Pogo
Relm
Renée French
RISK
Sarah Folkman
seenaeme
Shelby & Sandy
Simone Legno of Tokidoki
Stan Manoukian
Sylvia Ji
TADO
Tara McPherson
Tarntara Sudadung
Tina Yu
Victor Castillo
Yang Cao
Yis “Nosego” Goodwin
Yoko d’Holbachie
Yosuke Ueno
Yu Maeda
Yuka Sakuma
Yumiko Kayukawa
Zoé Byland
About Sanrio:
Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty, and home to many other beloved character brands including ChococatTM, My Melody TM, Badtz-Maru TM, Keroppi TM, Gudetama and Aggretsuko.
Sanrio was founded on the “small gift, big smile” philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world.
Today, Sanrio’s legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, visit http://Sanrio.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Corey Helford Gallery:
Corey Helford Gallery was first established in 2006 by Jan Corey Helford and her husband, television producer and creator Bruce Helford (“The Conners,” “Anger Management,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “George Lopez”) and has since evolved into one of the premier galleries of New Contemporary art. Its goals as an institution are the support and growth of young and emerging to well-known and internationally established artists.
CHG represents a diverse collection of international artists, primarily influenced by today’s pop culture and collectively encompassing style genres such as New Figurative Art, Pop Surrealism, Neo Pop, Graffiti and Street Art. CHG is located in a robust 12,000-square-foot building presenting new exhibitions approximately every six weeks.