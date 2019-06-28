Downtown Los Angeles’ Corey Helford Gallery, 571 S. Anderson St., announces that its next big bash, the Hello Kitty 45th Anniversary Group Show (in partnership with Sanrio, parent company of Hello Kitty), is kicking off this weekend.

Hello Kitty has been a symbol of friendship and kindness for 45 years, with a fan base that spans multiple generations. This special group exhibition, featuring 100 artists from all over the globe, examines the world of Hello Kitty and her influence on popular culture.

Created in 1974 to inspire happiness, Hello Kitty has grown to embody the values of Japanese culture through showing kindness, respect and the true meaning of friendship. Over the years, she has captured the imagination of people around the world and today appears on a broad range of products and experiences that appeal to her legions of fans and is the subject of countless brand collaborations and artistic explorations.

The artists featured in this exhibition have reinterpreted the iconic image of Hello Kitty and her friends in their own aesthetic through a wide variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture and animation.

The launch event is open to the public and to Hello Kitty fans of all ages. Attendees will enjoy special surprises on opening night, including available prints of select 45th anniversary artwork and appearances by Hello Kitty.

Opening night is Saturday, June 29, from 7 to 11 p.m. (open to the public) in the Main Gallery, alongside an exhibition from The London Police in Gallery 2 and a four-artist show featuring Andrew Brandou, Bennett Slater, Jim McKenzie, and Ramiro Davaro-Comas in Gallery 3.

The show runs through Aug. 3. Normal hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m.

For more information, call (310) 287-2340, visit http://CoreyHelfordGallery.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Participating artists include:

Aica

Albert Reyes

Alex Yanes

Allison Bamcat

Amy Sol

Andrew Brandou

Anthony Ausgang

APAK

Bao Pham

Bei Badgirl

Ben Frost

Bennett Slater

Brandi Milne

Bruce Parker

Buff Monster

Camilla d’Errico

Casey Weldon

Chishi Morimura

Chris Berens

Christybomb

Ciou

Dan Litzinger

Danni Shinya Luo

Darcy Yates

David Connelly of DOSSHAUS

Dena Seiferling

D*Face

Dilka Bear

Ewa Prończuk-Kuziak

Eric Joyner

Fafi

Hanna Jaeun

Helice Wen

HERAKUT

Hikari Shimoda

Jackie Dunn Smith

Jang Koal

Jasmine Becket-Griffith

Jessica Louise

Jesús Aguado

Jillian Evelyn

Jon Ching

Jonathan Viner

Junko Mizuno

Kazuki Takamatsu

Kellesimone Waits

kelogsloops

kozyndan

Kristen Liu-Wong

Kukula

La Belle Epoque

Lauren YS

Lori Nelson

Luke Chueh

Marc Scheff

Marie Larkin

Mark Mothersbaugh

Martin Hsu

Mayuka Yamamoto

Messy Desk

Miho Hirano

Mike Stilkey

Miss Kika

Mizna Wada

Naoshi

Nate Frizzell

Nicole Gordon

Nouar

Nozomi Tojinbara

Okuda San Miguel

Oliver Hibert

Olivia De Berardinis

ONCH

Paul Frank

Persue

Pip & Pop

Pogo

Relm

Renée French

RISK

Sarah Folkman

seenaeme

Shelby & Sandy

Simone Legno of Tokidoki

Stan Manoukian

Sylvia Ji

TADO

Tara McPherson

Tarntara Sudadung

Tina Yu

Victor Castillo

Yang Cao

Yis “Nosego” Goodwin

Yoko d’Holbachie

Yosuke Ueno

Yu Maeda

Yuka Sakuma

Yumiko Kayukawa

Zoé Byland

About Sanrio:

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty, and home to many other beloved character brands including ChococatTM, My Melody TM, Badtz-Maru TM, Keroppi TM, Gudetama and Aggretsuko.

Sanrio was founded on the “small gift, big smile” philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world.

Today, Sanrio’s legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, visit http://Sanrio.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Corey Helford Gallery:

Corey Helford Gallery was first established in 2006 by Jan Corey Helford and her husband, television producer and creator Bruce Helford (“The Conners,” “Anger Management,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “George Lopez”) and has since evolved into one of the premier galleries of New Contemporary art. Its goals as an institution are the support and growth of young and emerging to well-known and internationally established artists.

CHG represents a diverse collection of international artists, primarily influenced by today’s pop culture and collectively encompassing style genres such as New Figurative Art, Pop Surrealism, Neo Pop, Graffiti and Street Art. CHG is located in a robust 12,000-square-foot building presenting new exhibitions approximately every six weeks.