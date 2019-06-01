‘I Love You So Mochi’ Launch Party

A launch party for Sarah Kuhn’s YA (young adult) debut, “I Love You So Mochi,” will be held on Sunday, June 2, from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Ripped Bodice, 3806 Main St., Los Angeles.

Coming from Scholastic, the book is a fun, Japan-set rom-com about a Japanese American fashionista who falls for an aspiring med student who moonlights as a costumed mochi mascot.

Special guests will include host Jenny Yang, fellow author Maurene Goo, and readers Keiko Agena, Will Choi, and Jake Choi. There will be a giveaway from Ally Maki’s Asian American Girl Club and delightful mochi treats by justJENN designs.

RSVP: https://www.therippedbodicela.com/events-and-tickets

If you can’t make it, you can order signed books here (you can also pre-order if you’re coming): https://www.therippedbodicela.com/product/sarah-kuhn-signed-books

Kuhn, Goo and Cindy Pon will also appear on Monday, June 3, at 7 p.m. at Mysterious Galaxy, 5943 Balboa Ave., Suite 100, San Diego.

Kuhn is the author of the “Heroine Complex” novels, a series starring Asian American heroines, and has written a variety of comics and short fiction. She was a finalist for the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer.

For more information on the author: http://heroinecomplex.com/