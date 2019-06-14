‘JA Stories of Post-Camp SoCal’ at GVJCI

GARDENA — “Japanese American Stories of Post-Camp Southern California” will be presented on Saturday, June 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall, Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

We all hear stories about camp, but what was post-camp life like? Regarded as “worse than camp” by many Nikkei, the immediate post-incarceration period is often overlooked in Japanese American history. The war had ended but returning families faced continued hostility and backlash coupled with very difficult housing and job markets.

Join Japanese American National Museum Collections Manager Kristen Hayashi and Densho Content Director Brian Niiya as they discuss aspects of this time period. Hayashi will talk about the unique situation of Japanese Americans in Los Angeles during the post-war years and Niiya will provide an overview of stories from throughout California based on Densho interviews with those who returned.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information, call (310) 324-6611 or email [email protected]