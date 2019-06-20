Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 23, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Author and publisher Gayle Romasanta is writing the first-ever series of its kind: eight books about Filipino American history geared to 4th-9th graders. The first book is “Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong.”

Robert Handa will be the emcee at the Northern California Soy & Tofu Festival on June 29 at The Event Center at St. Mary’s Cathedral in San Francisco. The festival is Nichi Bei Foundation’s annual fundraiser and will feature cooking demonstrations, soy education, live performances and a soy and tofu dessert competition. Pictured: Nichi Bei Foundation Operations Manager Lindsey Yamamoto.

Bay Area singer-songwriter Reigne Reario just launched her first album, self-titled “Reigne.” The 15-year-old’s debut album features an original song as well as songs written by distinguished Filipino composer Vehnee Saturno.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).