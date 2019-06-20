Northern California Summer Festivals, June 22-23

• San Mateo Buddhist Temple, 2 S. Claremont St. in San Mateo, will hold its 68th Annual Bazaar on Saturday, June 22, from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 23, from 12 to 8 p.m.

A variety of delicious Japanese food and drinks will be sold, plus bingo and many games booths and activities for kids. San Mateo Taiko will perform on both days at 4 p.m. All are invited.

Note: Obon Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Info: (650) 342-2541, http://sanmateobuddhisttemple.org

• Buddhist Temple of Alameda, 2325 Pacific Ave. in Alameda, will hold its 2019 Vacationland Carnival and Bazaar on Saturday, June 22, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 23, from 12 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature bingo, games, sushi, udon, tempura, tamales, curry rice, teriyaki chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, root beer floats, silent auction, and raffle drawing with $5,500 in cash prizes.

Note; Obon Festival will be held on Saturday, July 20.

Info: (510) 522-5243, www.bota.org