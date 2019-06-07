Save the Date: S.F. Aloha Run

SAN FRANCISCO — The 2019 S.F. Aloha Run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Crissy Field in the Presidio of San Francisco.

Start time is 8 a.m. for 10K and 5K runs; 9:45 a.m. for Keiki Run and Tot Trot.

The event also includes a Dog Jog and aloha festivities.

Proceeds support the children and youth services of Japanese Community Youth Council and college scholarships.

Early bird registration ($5 discount) is now open through July 31. For more information, call (415) 202-7946, email [email protected] or visit www.sfaloharun.org.