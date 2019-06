TEMPLE CITY — The San Gabriel Japanese Community Center, 5019 Encinita Ave. in Temple City, will hold its Summer BBQ on Saturday, June 8, from 12 to 3 p.m.

The cost of the barbecue plate lunch (chicken/beef teriyaki) is $15. There will also be a bake sale, snow cones, entertainment, bingo and a raffle.

Raffle tickets are $2 each. First prize is $300; second prize $200, and third prize $100.

For more information, visit www.sgjccc.com or San Gabriel JCC on Facebook.