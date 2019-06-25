‘Tora-san’ Film Screening at WLA UMC

“Tora-san Finds Love in Osaka” (1981, 104 minutes), directed by Yoji Yamada, will be shown on Friday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. at West Los Angeles United Methodist Church, 1913 Purdue Ave., Los Angeles.

The 27th entry in the long-running “Otoko wa Tsurai yo” (It’s Tough Being a Man) series stars Kiyoshi Atsumi as Torajiro Kuruma and Keiko Matsuzaka as his love interest, Fumi Hamada. This was the frist film in the series to feature Hidetaka Yoshioka as Tora-san’s nephew Mitsuo Suwa. The cast also includes Chieko Baisho, Gin Maeda, and Chishu Ryu.

Atsumi (1928-1996) played Tora-san — a kind-hearted vagabond who is always unlucky in love — in 48 films from 1969 to 1995.

Free screenings of Japanese films are held every month. For more information, call (310) 479-1379 or visit www.wlaumc.com.