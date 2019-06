GARDENA — The Yu Ooka Trio will perform on Saturday, June 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Happa Restaurant, 1641 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena.

Featuring Yu Ooka, guitar; Barbara Morrison, vocals; Trevor Ware, acoustic bass; Dean Koba, drums.

$20 per person. Minimum two drinks or one meal order. Full bar, delicious Japanese food, free parking. For more information, call (310) 323-8890 or visit www.happarestaurant.com.