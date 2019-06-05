Yukata Workshop at Terasaki Nibei Foundaton

A workshop on how to wear yukata will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at the Terasaki Nibei Foundation, 11570 W. Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Commonly worn at Obon festivals, a yukata is a casual summer kimono usually unlined and made of cotton or synthetic fabric. The instructor is Sueko Oshimoto (www.suekooshimoto.com) of Kimono SK. The class will take about 90 minutes.

Bring your own yukata, obi and kimono strap, and wear thin clothes (such as T-shirts and tank tops) over which you can wear the yukata.

Optional dinner ($10 in advance) starts at 6 p.m., followed by the free workshop at 7 p.m.

For reservations or more information, contact coordinator Naoko Okada at (310) 479-6101, ext. 134, or [email protected], or visit www.nibei.org.

Upcoming events include a flower arrangement class on Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m. and a dance performance by Shiho Tendou on Tuesday, June 25.