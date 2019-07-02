2 Students Awarded Kimi Sugiyama Scholarships

LONG BEACH — The Kimi Sugiyama Scholarship Award was presented recently at Grace First Presbyterian Church in Long Beach to Katherine Baguio of Bellflower and Tatiana Navarette of Long Beach.

This annual scholarship honors the late Kimi Sugiyama, a pioneer in advocating for human rights for Japanese immigrants in the Long Beach community.

Sugiyama’s late son, Dr. Raymond Sugiyama, established the scholarship and followed in his mother’s footsteps by aiding others in many ways, including his annual trips to impoverished countries to provide free dental care.

Tatiana is graduating from the engineering program at Ernest McBride High School, has an interest in film studies, and plans to direct films and documentaries. She excels academically and participates in a wide range of community service and extracurricular activities.

Last summer Tatiana joined Grace First’s intergenerational mission trip serving the people of Houston. She worked alongside young adults and elders to help rebuild a home destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Her numerous community service activities include assisting at homeless shelters, beach and park clean-ups, food drives, and fundraisers. Her commitment to service, social justice, and community outreach makes her an ideal recipient of the Kimi Sugiyama Scholarship.

Katherine graduated from Orange County School of the Arts and is interested in pursuing cinema and media arts with an emphasis in production. She is dedicated to her studies and community activities. Her work in film production has shown her leadership and visual creativity. She currently is in the process of starting a nonprofit organization that combines her talent and love for film and fashion.

Her outstanding record of community service and extracurricular activities includes volunteering at food banks, animal shelters, and beach clean-up activities.

As a person who, in addition to her accomplishments, is always looking for ways to support and encourage others, Katherine is a very deserving recipient of the Kimi Sugiyama Scholarship.