A Look at the Main Characters in ‘The Terror: Infamy’

“The Terror: Infamy” is set to premiere on AMC on Monday, Aug. 12.

Set during World War II, the haunting and suspenseful second season of the horror-infused anthology centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.

The 10-episode season chronicles Chester Nakayama and his friends and family from Terminal Island as they face persecution from the American government and battle the evil spirit that threatens their future. “The Terror: Infamy” tells the often overlooked story of Japanese American incarceration and asks what it truly means to be an American.

From 1942 to1945, more than 145,000 Japanese Americans and Japanese Canadians were forced from their homes and into camps by their respective governments, simply because of where they or their ancestors were born. Their story is one of perseverance in the face of injustice.

Here is a breakdown of the main characters:

Chester Nakayama (Derek Mio) is a Nisei from Terminal Island who finds himself caught between the insular Japanese community of his upbringing and his life an as all-American 22-year-old. He’s a proud, stubborn young man who hopes to one day leave his “tiny island” and travel the country as a photographer for Life magazine. At the time of the first episode, Chester’s relationship and community life are both under duress from extreme, life-altering circumstances. His response to these events leads him on a treacherous journey that teaches him what it means to be an American, and a man.

Yuko Tanabe (Kiki Sukezane). There’s not much to say about Yuko Tanabe, not much that we know at least. But her role is central in the fate of Chester and the rest of the Terminal Islanders.

Luz Ojeda (Cristina Rodio) is a Mexican American who lives in Boyle Heights with her brother and widowed father. She goes to Los Angeles Community College as a nursing student where she meets Chester, who is taking photography classes. Her family’s long-standing intention was for her to become a nun, a fate she barely resisted until she met Chester. Her relationship with Chester is a small act of rebellion at first, but Luz’s eventual journey compels her to find a deep resolve and heroic courage within.

Henry Nakayama (Shingo Usami) Chester’s father, is an Issei. Though he would say he’s “just a simple fisherman,” Henry, one of only six Japanese Americans from the community to own a car, is a popular figure on Terminal Island. He came to America to better the life of his family, which he did, but he suffered a lifetime of tears along the way. Nevertheless, Henry loves this country, though his faith in America will soon be tested.

Asako Nakayama (Naoko Mori), Chester’s mother, came to Henry as a “picture bride” — the wife of an arranged marriage orchestrated from Japan via photos sent to America. She deeply respects the traditions of Japanese culture, but with that reverence comes a bent toward superstition. As tensions run high both at home and in the community, Asako tries her best to serve as the gluethat holds everyone together.

Nobuhiro Yamato (George Takei) is the 80-year-old elder statesman of Terminal Island. One of the first Japanese Americans to move to Terminal Island as a fisherman, the stories of his former glory live on through his current role — serving as the salty raconteur and honorary officer of Henry’s ship. Yamato-san’s age brings with it a connection to the old traditions of these Japanese immigrants, a connection that becomes increasingly important as the community is torn apart.

Amy (Miki Ishikawa) is one of the Yoshidas, the closest family friends of the Nakayamas on Terminal Island. Like Chester, she sees herself as more American than Japanese — she’s even going out with a hakujin (white person) from the nearby naval station when the story begins. Amy’s patriotism is tested as the narrative progresses, and she’s faced with increasing injustice from the government and those who wield its authority.

Takei, who was incarcerated with his family as a child, also served as a consultant to the series. Josef Kubota Wladyka directed the first two episodes. Production began in January in Vancouver.

For more information, visit: https://www.amc.com/shows/the-terror