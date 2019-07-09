Akemi Imai Named Programs Manager at OACC

OAKLAND — The Oakland Asian Cultural Center has announced that Akemi Imai is its new programs manager, effective July 1.

Born in Japan and raised in Los Angeles, Imai demonstrates a commitment to helping cultural arts organizations build capacity and serve their communities more effectively. She served as a founding board member and the inaugural executive director for Makoto Taiko, a nonprofit taiko drumming group in Pasadena. She was also a performer and instructor in Makoto Taiko for 17 years.

Imai has a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Antioch University Los Angeles.

OACC was founded in 1984 by a coalition of volunteers who recognized the need for a strong artistic and cultural force in the Chinatown area. Since opening its own facility in 1996 in the heart of Oakland’s Chinatown district, the OACC has presented countless high-quality cultural programs, including performances, workshops, festivals, school tours, classes, and exhibitions.

OACC builds vibrant communities through Asian and Pacific Islander arts and cultural programs that foster inter-generational and cross-cultural dialogue and understanding, collaboration, and social justice.

OACC is a thriving, first-class community arts organization in Oakland and the Bay Area that promotes cross-cultural understanding for present and future generations. Local artists and their cultural art forms are promoted through a variety of programming and community collaborations. For more information, visit http://oacc.cc.