FandangObon Workshop at GVJCI

GARDENA — A FandangObon neighborhood workshop will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Learn bokashi composting to turn your kitchen waste into a rich fertilizer for your garden.

Learn “Bambutsu,” FandangObon’s theme song and dance, which was created to reflect Japanese American and Chicano relationships in East L.A.

Share your favorite healthy ethnic food for lunch.

Participate in a collective songwriting process to express the day’s adventure. Bring your ukulele and your voice.

All ages are welcome. For more information, call (310) 324-6611 or email [email protected]

Great Leap’s seventh annual FandangObon, a family festival, will be held on Oct. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo. Hundreds of folks of all ages and cultures will celebrate connections to each other and Mother Earth.

FandangObon convenes into one circle the participatory music and dance traditions of Fandango of Vera Cruz, Mexico rooted in African, Mexican and indigenous music; Japanese Buddhist Obon circle dances in remembrance of ancestors; and West African dance and drums of Nigeria and New Guinea. For more information, visit www.greatleap.org.