Guadalupe Buddhist Church Obon Festival on Sunday

SANTA MARIA — Guadalupe Buddhist Church’s 2019 Obon Festival will be held on Sunday, July 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St. in Santa Maria.

Schedule of events:

12 p.m.: Ichi Mi Daiko of San Luis Obispo Buddhist Temple

12:40 p.m.: Central Coast Kempo Karate of Nipomo

1:20 p.m.: Bonsai demonstration by Muranaka Nursery

2:30 p.m.: Rising Sun Martial Arts of Santa Maria

3:40 p.m.: Togen Daiko of Oxnard Buddhist Temple

4:50 p.m.: Bon Odori (everyone invited to join in)

5:50 p.m.: Raffle

Food available for purchase: BBQ chicken teriyaki dinners, kushiyaki, udon, wonton, sushi, strawberry shortcake, and more.

Crafts and other items are available to purchase throughout the festival.

Final dance practice will be held on Wednesday, July 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call (805) 343-1053 or visit www.guadalupebuddhistchurch.org.