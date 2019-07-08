GVJCI Announces 2019 Scholarship Recipients

GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute introduced its 2019 scholarship winners on June 29, the first day of the annual GVJCI Matsuri.

Gardena Valley Gardeners Association Legacy Scholarship — Shannon Shinozaki, North High School. She will be attending California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute Scholarship — Justin Morimoto, South High School. He will be attending UC Riverside.

Gardena Valley Japanese American Citizens League Scholarship — Jasper Lem, Palos Verdes Penisula High School. He will be attending UC San Diego.

GVJCI Gary Hori Memorial Scholarship — Joshua Matsuda, North High School. He will be attending UCLA.

The GVJCI awards annual scholarships to graduating high school seniors of the Gardena and South Bay communities affiliated with the GVJCI and its community partners. GVJCI Japanese School graduates are also eligible. Emphasis is placed upon community involvement, volunteerism, and future goals.

For an application form, visit: www.jci-gardena.org/gvjci-scholarship.html