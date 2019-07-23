Hana Uno Shepard Scholarships Presented

GARDENA — At its annual Hana Uno Shepard Scholarship and Chapter Fundraiser Dance on June 29 at the Ken Nakaoka Center in Gardena, the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, presented scholarship awards of $1,000 each to two graduating seniors.

A third awardee was unable to attend the dance.

The history of the scholarship helps youth connect with their forebears’ historical past. It was established in 1992 as a memorial to Hana Uno Shepard, who before her death in 1987 was an ardent GLA JACL member for many years and active in the redress movement for the Nisei and Issei who were unconstitutionally incarcerated in camps during World War II. She was the sister of Edison Uno and Amy Uno Ishii, who also played major roles in the movement.

Awardees are of Japanese descent and from single-parent families, and live in Los Angeles County or Orange County. The application process includes submitting a high school transcript, letter of recommendation from a teacher, counselor or community leader, and an autobiographical essay.

This year’s recipients:

• Kristin Kumagawa, a graduate of South Torrance High School who will attend Chapman University, majoring in communications.

• Samantha Murata, a graduate of Torrance High School who will attend San Diego State University, majoring in history.

• Logan Luke, a graduate of Torrance High School who will attend CSU Fullerton, majoring in mechanical engineering. He was scheduled to attend the chapter’s July 21 meeting/program to receive his award.

The evening, chaired by Miyako Kadogawa, also included dancing, a buffet, an opportunity drawing, and an exhibition dance by David Shinjo and Gira Nakamoto, who recently celebrated Shinjo’s 34th anniversary as a dance teacher.