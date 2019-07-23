Higashi Honganji Obon This Weekend

Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, 505 E. Third St. (at Central) in Little Tokyo, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, from 1 to 9 p.m.

Obon is a time to remind us of how much our parents and grandparents, our ancestors, have done to make our lives happy. It is an opportunity to rejoice in the life that we enjoy, to express gratitude for all of the conditions, both past and present, that help to sustain our lives, and a time to reflect on the wishes our predecessors have for us.

The festival features food, games and prizes for children and adults; bingo all day; farmers market featuring fresh fruits and vegetables; flower market, traditional Bon Odori dancing, and various types of entertainment, both cultural and contemporary.

Obon/Hatsubon service on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Intro to buddhism both days at 4 p.m.

Manto-e services both days at 5:30 p.m.

Bon Odori both days at 6:30 p.m.

Entertainment schedule:

Saturday

1 p.m.: ML Crisis

2:15 p.m.: hereandnow

2:45 p.m.: Kinnara Taiko

3:30 p.m.: Kokoro

4:45 p.m.: Kitsune Taiko

6 p.m.: happyfunsmile

Sunday

1:30 p.m.: Lumbini Kids

2 p.m.: Yvette Nii

3 p.m.: TaikoProject

3:45 p.m.: June Kuramoto

4:45 p.m.: Bombu Taiko

6 p.m.: happyfunsmile

Guest emcee: Helen Ota

Performance schedule may be subject to change.

“Go Green at Obon” by bringing your own reusable bag and water bottle.

Free parking courtesy of Metro at S&P Parking, 428 E. Temple St. (Mangrove), next to the Little Tokyo Gold Line Station, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free shuttle to and from Higashi Honganji every 20 minutes. The free shuttle service will also be available for all Metro Gold Line users. No validation required and parking spaces are first-come, first served. Validation will not be offered for the Medical Building this year.

For more information, call (213) 626-4200 or visit http://hhbt-la.org or www.facebook.com/hhbt.la.