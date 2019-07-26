Larger Than Life

A 16-foot-tall mural depicting Glenn Tanaka, his son Kenny and grandson Landon greeted visitors at the opening of the OC Fair in Costa Mesa on the weekend of July 13-14. The mural, painted by John Cerney, is a tribute to Tanaka Farms, a working farm in Irvine with 30 acres of fruit and vegetables. The 2019 OC Fair opened July 12 and runs through Aug. 11. The Tanaka mural was installed at the fairgrounds on May 29 and will welcome visitors all year long. (GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)

Tags