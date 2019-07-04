Northern California Obon/Summer Festivals This Weekend

• Buddhist Church of Walnut Grove, 14105 Pine St. in Walnut Grove, will hold its 65th annual Benefit Bazaar on Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7, from 12 to 5 p.m.

Food booths will offer teriyaki chicken, chow mein, hot dogs, sushi, somen, manju and baked goods. There will also be a beer booth, bingo, and games for both young and old.

The SBWA Ukettes will perform on Saturday at 12 noon, and Sacramento Taiko Dan on Sunday at 12 noon.

Come out to the Delta for a big happening in a small town.

For more information, call (916) 776-1312 or visit www.walnutgrovebc.org.

• Cortez Buddhist Church, 12985 Cortez Ave. (between Santa Fe Drive and Linwood Avenue) in Turlock, will celebrate its centennial at its Obon Festival on Saturday, July 6, with entertainment starting at 5 p.m. and Bon Odori at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Satogaeri” (Homecoming). In commemoration of the centennial, a historical photo collage will be on view inside the hall.

Special guests Yoko Fujimoto and P.J. Hirabayashi, creators of the popular Bon Odori song “Ei Ja Nai Ka.” Also featured: Cortez Karaoke Singers, Stockton Bukkyo Taiko and Ballico Taiko (from the Ballico-Cressey Elementary School District).

Complimentary food will be available while supplies last, starting at 5 p.m.

The last dance practice will be held on Friday, July 5, from 7 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call Chris Kubo at (209) 535-6523 or email [email protected]

• Reedley Buddhist Church, 2035 15th St. in Reedley, will hold its Obon Festival on Saturday, July 6, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. Vendors include Yoshi’s Restaurant, Sergio’s Tacos & Churros, Lolo’s (shaved ice), BWA (somen) and Jr. YBA (mochi ice cream). There will also be games for kids and a raffle.

Dancing, featuring Fresno Gumyo Taiko, begins at 8 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Hatsubon/Obon service will be held on Sunday, July 7, at 10 a.m.

For more information, call (559) 638-2146 or visit www.reedleybc.org.