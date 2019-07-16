Northern/Central California Obon Festivals This Weekend

The following Obon celebrations will be held at temples in Northern and Central California during the weekend of July 20 and 21.

• Marysville Buddhist Temple Obon Festival on Saturday from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at 125 B St. in Marysville.

Teriyaki chicken box dinners (prepaid or first-come, first served) available for $14 each starting at 3 p.m.

Hatsubon, July-August Shotsuki and Obon service at 4 p.m.

Dharma School will sell snow cones, soft drinks and water from 5 p.m.

Bon Odori starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by Grass Valley Taiko at 8:30 p.m. and more dancing.

Final dance practices will be held Tuesday, July 16, and Thursday, July 18, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Info: (530) 743-6426

• Buddhist Church of Florin Obon Festival on Saturday at 7235 Pritchard Rd. in Sacramento.

Obon/Hatsubon service at 3 p.m.

Buddhist Church of Florin 100th Anniversary Time Capsule opening at 4:30 p.m. (contents will be displayed)

Sacramento Taiko Dan at 6:30 p.m.

Bon Odori at 7 p.m.

Final dance practice will be held on Tuesday, July 16, and Thursday, July 18, from 7 to 8 p.m.

There will also be a kendo demonstration. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Info: (916) 383-1831, [email protected], http://florinbuddhist.org/

• Mountain View Buddhist Temple Obon Festival & Bazaar, Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m, Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m. at 575 N. Shoreline Blvd. in Mountain View.

Saturday schedule

4:30 p.m.: MVBT Taiko

5 p.m.: Jazz Ensemble; temple tour

6 p.m.: Temple tour

6:30 p.m.: Jun Daiko

7 p.m.: Temple tour

8 p.m.: “Maui style” Bon dancing

Sunday schedule

12:30 p.m.: MVBT Taiko

1, 2 and 3 p.m.: Temple tour

3:30 p.m.: Jun Daiko

6 p.m.: Chidori Band

6:30 p.m.: Bon Odori service and dancing, followed by raffle drawing.

All day: Cultural displays, flower shop, home crafts, sit-down dining, children’s activities, outdoor food and beverage booths, outdoor game booths and bingo

Food and drink: Chicken teriyaki, beef teriyaki, inari sushi, California maki, yakisoba, Japanese-style hot dogs, corn on the cob, udon, Spam musubi, chi-chi dango, manju, chicken salad, strawberry shortcake, beer and sake

Cultural displays: Ikebana, bonsai, suiseki, Japanese dolls, children’s art

Children’s activities (Sunday only, 1 to 4 p.m.): Origami, kabuto (samurai hats), ikebana

Last dance practice on Tuesday, July 16, and Thursday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. (Maui Bon dance practice at 8:45 p.m.)

Info: (650) 964-9426, www.mvbuddhisttemple.org

• Alameda Buddhist Temple Obon Festival on Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. at 2325 Pacific Ave. in Alameda.

Live music, taiko drumming, ikebana flower exhibit, teriyaki, udon, hot dogs, tamales, hamburgers.

Mini food bazaar starts at 4 p.m.

Talks: “Basic Buddhism” at 5 p.m., “Our Buddhist Services” at 5:30 p.m.

Bon Odori with music by Chidori Band at 7:30 p.m.

Dance practices on Tuesday, July 16, and Thursday, July 18, at 8:30 p.m.

Info: (510) 522-5243, www.btoa.org

• Buddhist Church of Fowler Obon Festival on Saturday at 210 S. 9th St. in Fowler.

Food booths open from 4 to 10 p.m.

Bon Odori from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Obon, Hatsubon and monthly Shotsuki service on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Info: (559) 834-2077, https://www.fowlerbc.org

• Enmanji Buddhist Temple Obon Odori on Saturday at 7 p.m. at 1200 Gravenstein Hwy. in Sebastopol.

Dharma School will be seling udon, cupcakes, soft drinks and coffee. The Buddhist Women Association will make and sell Imagawayaki.

Ensohza, a Japanese folk ensemble, will share their musical talents during the dancing. Sonoma County Taiko will perform during the intermission.

Dance practices nightly from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Social Hall until Friday, July 19.

Info: (707) 823-2252, [email protected], www.enmanjibuddhisttemple.org

• Walnut Grove Buddhist Church Obon Odori on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at 14105 Pine St. in Walnut Grove.

The public and all members are invited to participate in the informal folk dancing. Come dressed in your kimono, happi, or as you are, and join in the fun. If you have “kachi-kachi,” remember to bring them.

Info: (916) 776-1312, [email protected], https://walnutgrovebc.org

• Watsonville Buddhist Temple Obon Festival on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. at 423 Bridge St. in Watsonville.

Food and vendors, entertainment, farmer’s market, children’s games, and drawing for prizes.

Bon Odori starts at 4 p.m. Obon is a time of joyous celebration and gratitude to the generations who went before us and gave us the gift of life. The highlight of the day is colorful dancing in which the community is invited to participate.

Info: (831) 724-7860, [email protected], http://wbtemple.org

• Marin Buddhist Temple Obon on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at 390 Miller Ave. in Mill Valley.

One-hour service at 2 p.m., led by special guest Rev. Patty Usuki.

Bon Odori will follow for about an hour, led by dance instructor Chiz Shiro. Then everyone will share a potluck meal. Bring your favorite dish. All are welcome.

Info: (415) 388-1173, www.buddhisttempleofmarin.org