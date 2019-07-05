Pianist Jun Asai to Perform on Aug. 3

Classical pianist Jun Asai will be in concert on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles.

Tickets are free, but seating is limited.

Asai was born in Tulsa, Okla., and grew up in Pasadena. She took lessons at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music and later at the Colburn School of Music. She entered the Juilliard School at the age of 15, graduated with a master’s degree in 2004 and is currently in the doctoral program at the Johns Hopkins University under the tutelage of Leon Fleisher.

She serves as music director at Davar Church in Pasadena.

Asai has performed with the L.A. Philharmonic, Glendale Philharmonic, Fort Worth Symphony, Utah Symphony, Nagoya Philharmonic and Shanghai Philharmonic.

She has been honored at prestigious competitions, including the L.A. Philharmonic’s Kaper Awards, the National Chopin Competition, Shanghai International Competition, and Bachauer International Competition.

Asai will be performing selections by Bach, Beethoven and Liszt.

For tickets, call (626) 219-6425 or visit www.junasai.com.