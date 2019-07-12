SAVE THE DATE: Kimochi Show n’ Shine Car Show

SAN MATEO — Kimochi Inc.’s eighth annual Show n’ Shine Car Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at College of San Mateo, 1700 W. Hillsdale Blvd. in San Mateo.

All cars and years welcomed. No trailered vehicles or motorcycles.

New location: Beethoven Lot 2, former Farmer’s Market location, along West Perimeter Road.

Registration and payment deadline: Friday, Aug. 9. Guarantees T-shirt, dash plaque and breakfast (served 8 to 10 a.m. only).

This event benefits programs and services for seniors and their families.

For more information, call Debbie Yee at (415) 931-2294 or email [email protected]

Celebrating its 48th year, Kimochi continues to provide much-needed programs and services for seniors ranging from activities/trips, lunch program, social services, information/referral, transportation, adult social daycare, and board-and-care facility.