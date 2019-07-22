Screening of ‘Snow Trail’ at West L.A. UMC

“Snow Trail/Ginrei no Hate” (1947, 89 minutes), directed by Senkichi Taniguchi, will be screened on Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. at West L.A. United Methodist Church, 1913 Purdue Ave., Los Angeles, as part of its monthly film series.

The story follows three bank robbers (Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, and Yoshio Kosugi) on the run from the police. They hide out high up in the snowy Japanese mountains in a remote lodge inhabited by an old man (Kokkuten Kodo), his granddaughter (Setsuko Wakayama) and an intrepid mountaineer (Akitake Kono) trapped there by a recent blizzard. They don’t know that the men are criminals, and a tense standoff starts to unfold.

Mifune and Shimura later became long-term collaborators of director Akira Kurosawa.

Free admission. For more information on this and other church activities, call (310 479-1379 or visit www.wlaumc.com.