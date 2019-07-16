The Movement: Concert with Charlie Chin, Philip Kan Gotanda & Friends

SAN FRANCISCO — The Chinese American Historical Society of America Museum will present an afternoon of live music and conversation with former CHSA Artist-in-Residence Charlie Chin, Philip Kan Gotanda, and friends on Saturday, July 20.

In 1979, the Japantown Art and Media Workshop (JAM) put on a concert featuring storyteller/musician Chin and playwright Gotanda. Chin was part of the first Asian American “movement” musical group along with Chris Kando Iijima and Joanne Nobuko Miyamoto; they performed songs about Asian Americans and their communities starting in the early 1970s.

A recording of this 1979 concert has just been released as two CDs. To celebrate their CDs release, the artists will play a few songs and share some thoughts about the concert and their experiences as Asian American musicians and artists. Gotanda will perform a set with Peter Horikoshi while Chin’s set will feature a few songs with CHSA Executive Director Tamiko Wong.

Retail price is $15 per CD plus tax. Purchase both CDs at a discount for $28 (including tax). Both CDs included with Priority and VIP Passes.

Concert schedule:

12:15-12:45 p.m.: Pre-concert reception for VIP passholders only

1-1:45 p.m.: Gotanda set with Horikoshi

1:45-2 p.m.: Intermission; CD signing with Gotanda

2-3 p.m.: Chin set, with special performance by Wong

3-4 p.m.: CD signing with Gotanda and Chin

Ticket options:

VIP Passes (extremely limited; reserve early) — $70 general | $65 senior/student/educator | $60 members | $37 kids 12 and under (with adult VIP admission). Includes pre-concert reception entry, guaranteed VIP concert seating, and two CDs.

Priority Passes — $48 general | $43 senior/student/educator | $28 members | free for kids 12 and under (with adult Priority admission). Includes priority concert seating and two CDs.

Concert ticket — $15 general | $10 senior/student/educator | free members and kids 12 and under (with adult concert admission). Includes general concert entry only, CDs not included.

Note: Kids VIP Passes, Priority Passes and concert tickets do not include CDs.

For more information, call (415) 391-1188 or visit https://chsa.org.