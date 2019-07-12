Two Days of Culinary Experiences at 4th Annual Delicious Little Tokyo

Go Little Tokyo’s fourth annual Delicious Little Tokyo returns to Downtown Los Angeles’ favorite foodie neighborhood for two days of food tastings, demonstrations, and workshops on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20.

Los Angeles’ largest annual Japanese culinary extravaganza celebrates authentic food and drinks curated from the streets of Little Tokyo with exclusive opportunities to experience diverse flavors found in the heart of DTLA.

The festivities will kick off July 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. with Sake on the Rock’s 13th annual sake and food tasting event hosted by the Little Tokyo Service Center at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) Plaza, 244 S. San Pedro St. Experience more than 50 types of traditional Japanese sake provided by Mutual Trading Co. and sample small plates from over 20 of Los Angeles’ top restaurants and chefs. (Attendees must be 21 and over.)

On July 20, beginning at 10 a.m., experience interactive culinary and culturally immersive workshops presented by participating Little Tokyo businesses and partners. From the first fortune cookie to L.A.’s first sushi restaurant, learn about historical food landmarks in the neighborhood as you journey through Little Tokyo’s past and present on the Historical Food Walking Tour presented by the Little Tokyo Historical Society.

Also back by popular demand, decorate the most Instagram-worthy donut that tastes just as good as it looks with Cafe Dulce’s Donut Decorating Workshop or feed your creative appetite with the Floral Centerpiece Workshop led by Kuragami Little Tokyo Florist and design an arrangement that is perfect for any occasion.

Between workshops and activations, feast your eyes on the Little Tokyo Food Stage at the Japanese Village Plaza to watch live cooking demos and presentations.

To stay up to date on the latest Delicious Little Tokyo announcements and registration for culinary demos, hands-on cooking workshops, food tours, and more, visit http://golittletokyo.com/delicious, “like” Delicious Little Tokyo on Facebook and follow it on Twitter and Instagram. #golittletokyo #deliciouslittletokyo

Delicious Little Tokyo is brought to you by Go Little Tokyo, a neighborhood marketing campaign run by Little Tokyo Community Council (LTCC), created by Community Arts Resources (CARS) and funded by Metro Los Angeles. Produced in collaboration with the Little Tokyo Service Center (LTSC).

Go Little Tokyo is a community-led effort aimed at highlighting the unique cultural programs, community events, and dining and shopping experiences found in Little Tokyo. As one of Los Angeles’ most vibrant cultural hubs, there is an abundance of destinations and landmarks in and around this historic, walkable neighborhood and Go Little Tokyo will help you uncover them. For more information, visit www.golittletokyo.com.