Welcome Reception for CHSA Director Tamiko Wong

SAN FRANCISCO — The Chinese Historical Society of America will hold a welcome reception and open house with Executive Director Tamiko Wong on Saturday, July 20, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation with CHSA’s staff and board, and friends from the community. Former CHSA Artist-in-Residence Charlie Chin will perform a few songs with Wong.

The CHSA Board of Directors announced the appointment of Wong as executive director effective April 16. Jane Chin, who had been in a dual role serving on the board and as interim executive director since August 2017, now serves as the newly elected vice president of the board.

A San Francisco native of Chinese and Japanese descent, Wong is recognized throughout the Asian and Pacific Islander American community for her creative work in leading and designing programs that have promoted and supported the community for over a decade. She most recently served as the program and engagement director of the Chinese Culture Center, where she oversaw art exhibitions, excursions, tours, festivals, and other activities.

From 2013 to 2016, she was the executive director of the Oakland Asian Cultural Center while serving on the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs. She was formerly the program director at AsianWeek Foundation, where she worked on the SF Hep B Free project and on the Asian Heritage Street Celebration, the largest gathering of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

Wong has served on a number of boards, including the San Francisco Chapter of OCA–Asian Pacific American Advocates (previously known as the Organization of Chinese Americans), the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, and Asian Business League–San Francisco.

She holds a BA from UC Berkeley, with a major in American studies focusing on law, politics and public policy, and minors in Asian American studies and education. She is a recent graduate of Coro’s Women in Leadership program and is a former Asian Pacific American Women’s Leadership Institute fellow.

Free admission, but attendees are welcome to consider joining or renewing as CHSA members or making a donation to help support its ongoing work. See the ticket options on Eventbrite.com for details.