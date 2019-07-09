‘Wise Up’ at Centenary UMC on July 13

Centenary United Methodist Church is having a family event, “Wise Up,” with free dinner, games, and workshops on Saturday, July 13, from 2 p.m.

The event features Dr. John Holbert, retired UMC pastor, professor of religion at Texas Wesleyan University and professor of homiletics at Perkins School of Theology. His talk is entitled “Will the True God of the Universe Please Stand? The Book of Job Gives Us the God We Really Need.” The topic speaks to finding a God you can relate to in difficult times.

Four choices of workshops that will follow Dr. Holbert’s presentation are: “Tai Chi,” “Healthy Cooking – Salads that Satisfy,” “Games and Crafts for Youth of all Ages,” and “A New Church – Current Concerns of Human Sexuality and the Unity of the United Methodist Church.”

An opportunity to interact with other attendees in games and dinner will complete the evening, which concludes at 6 p.m.

All are welcome. Registration is requested and may be completed on the Centenary UMC website, http://centenarydtla.org, or by calling (213) 617-9097. The church is located at 300 S. Central Ave. at Third Street in Little Tokyo.