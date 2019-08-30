‘Alternative Facts’ Screening at Berkeley MUC

BERKELEY — Nikkei Resisters presents “Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066” on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Berkeley United Methodist Church, 1710 Carleton St. in Berkeley.

This award-winning documentary details the fallacies and political motives that led to the incarceration of around 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. Furthermore, the film draws various parallels to the current sociopolitical climate of fear, xenophobia, and abuses of power.

The screening will be followed by a short panel discussion featuring the film’s director, Jon Osaki, and narrator, Joseph Tsuboi. They will be joined by Gala King, faith community organizer for the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, who will be sharing and contributing to the discussion a parallel narrative to that of the film — bridging relevance and action to issues currently faced by immigrant communities.

Suggested donation: $5.

Co-sponsored by:

Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach

Asian Prisoner Support Committee

Arab Resource & Organizing Center

Berkeley Media Studies Group

California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance

Campaign for Justice: Redress NOW for Japanese Latin Americans

CAIR-San Francisco Bay Area

Berkeley JACL

Contra Costa JACL

Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity

J-Sei

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Stand4Danny

Tsuru for Solidarity

For more information on the film, including future screenings, visit https://alternativefacts9066.com.