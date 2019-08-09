Detroit Consulate Issues Alert Following Dayton Attack

The Japanese Consulate in Detroit issued an alert via email to Japanese nationals following two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas last weekend.

In Dayton, a 24-year-old gunman killed nine and wounded 27 outside a nightclub in the city’s Oregon District before being shot to death by police.

The message, posted late Sunday on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, stated: “So far, there are no Asian victims but if someone has information that Japanese people were involved, please contact the Consulate General of Japan in Detroit.

“America is a gun society and the possibility of a shooting incident is potentially everywhere, so please be aware of that. And please continue to pay close attention to safety measures.”

According to the Detroit consulate, Japan is the largest foreign investor in Ohio, and among the largest in Michigan.