Japanese Calligraphy Performance by Koka

Koka (光華), a Japanese calligrapher based in New York, will demonstrate live mural writing and give a short lecture on shodo on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

After the demonstration, attendees can try calligraphy themselves.

Koka grew up in Tokyo and practiced calligraphy for about eight years from the fifth grade until high school. After graduation, she met a new calligraphy master in New York, where she completely changed her views on the meaning of calligraphy. In the Japanese culture, calligraphy is seen as something used with a sense of formality, whereas in New York or the U.S. in general, calligraphy is seen as art. This caused her to explore what is considered art in the world.

Her dream is to create works that express the meaning of the characters used in calligraphy. When Koka begins writing, she concentrates only on calligraphy, and completely shuts off the world around her.

Currently, Koka teaches calligraphy to children as a volunteer. She is always thinking about what is the most suitable and best method for each student as it is the best way for the students to have fun.

As she studies the classical works and expands her world of calligraphy, her lifelong dream is to become a calligrapher recognized not only in Japan but also the world.

Free but registration required. For more information, visit https://www.jflalc.org/. Koka’s website: www.kokacalligraphy.com