Little Tokyo Library Quilt Show Set for Aug. 17

The Little Tokyo Library Quilters will host their annual Quilt Show on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Union Church, 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

Free church parking is available during the show.

The Quilters’ spectacular “Kooshigara” (Checkerboard) raffle quilt will be on display along with a variety of quilts created by members. Several quilts and wall hangings will be available for purchase (checks acceptable for payment but not credit cards).

Asian fabrics, appliqued T-shirts, kimonos, haoris, jewelry, tote bags, kitchen towels, potholders, and many other unique items will be for sale at bargain prices. Come early for best selections.

Raffle tickets are $2 each, 6 for $10, or 15 for $20. They can be purchased at the show or from any quilter or LTBL board member. A lap quilt and quilted wall hanging will be awarded in addition to the raffle quilt when the drawing takes place in October.

All proceeds from raffle tickets and Quilt Show go toward supporting Little Tokyo Branch Library’s collections, equipment, and community outreach programs.

The Quilters meet on the second Friday and last Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Little Tokyo Branch Library, 203 S. Los Angeles St. (at Second Street). They have fun working together on the raffle quilt, exchanging quilting ideas, and sharing their latest creations.

Anyone interested in joining the group or seeking more details about the Quilt Show should text or leave a voicemail at (323) 303-7283.