‘Memories of Tomorrow’ Screening at WLA UMC

“Memories of Tomorrow/Ashita no Kioku” (2007, 121 minutes), directed by Yukihiro Tsutsumi, will be screened on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at West L.A. United Methodist Church, 1913 Purdue Ave., Los Angeles.

Masayuki Saeki (Ken Watanabe), a successful advertising executive, inexplicably starts to forget things — appointments, details of his work, and his knowledge of the layout of Tokyo. He is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, to which he reacts with great anger, disbelief and despair.

A once proud man is reduced to a pitiful state that resembles a second childhood as the disease wears him down. He leaves work and lives at home, where he is cared for by his devoted wife, Emiko (Kanako Higuchi). Inevitably, tensions surface between Masayuki and his wife and daughter Rie (Kazue Fukiishi), and it reaches the point where Emiko’s life revolves around taking care of her debilitated husband.

Based on the novel of the same name by Hiroshi Ogiwara.

Free screenings of Japanese movies on the last Friday of the month. For more information on this and other church activities, call (310) 479-1379 or visit www.wlaumc.com.