Music Center Invites Public to Grand Re-Opening

The Music Center Plaza will host a major community celebration Aug. 29-Sept. 1 in partnership with Los Angeles-based LA Commons, which engages communities in artistic and cultural expressions, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale, The Music Center’s longest-standing resident company.

The plaza recently completed a 20-month $41 million renovation to the outdoor space. Serving as a principal public square for Los Angeles County, the reimagined plaza creates a fifth venue on The Music Center campus, providing a place where people can not only dine and gather at five food establishments, but also connect with friends and colleagues.

The plaza will be home to free and low-cost events and activities that showcase the talents of the many artists and distinctive communities that comprise the culturally rich County of Los Angeles.

A rededication ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 :30 a.m. Bryan Yamami of TaikoProject is among the drummers who will perform for the dedication. Yamami founded TaikoProject in 2000 with the idea to create a modern American expression of taiko with the best next-generation taiko players.

“The redesign of The Music Center Plaza creates an inviting, wide-open space and provides Angelenos with an urban oasis, whether they are in between meetings in the busy civic center or just looking to relax and enjoy the sights of Downtown L.A.,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center.

Free public events will be taking place throughout Labor Day weekend. For more information, visit www.musiccenter.org.