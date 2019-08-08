Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 11, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Dr. Cristie Kamiya is the chief of shelter medicine at Humane Society Silicon Valley, the first model shelter in the country. On Clear the Shelters day, Saturday, Aug. 17, HSSV will offer reduced adoption fees for all animals.

In an effort to clear the shelters, Valley Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on Aug. 17. Hear from executive director Melanie Sadek and longtime volunteer Randy Yim about the rewarding experience of fostering or adopting an animal.

Bill Naylor adopted his dog Moonshine from local and international rescue organization Love & Second Chances. Moonshine was adopted all the way from Taiwan.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).