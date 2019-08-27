Nikkei Socials Dance at Nakaoka Center

GARDENA — The theme for the September dance will be “Nikkei Social Goes Hollywood” on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Nakaoka Center, 1700 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

The event will be co-hosted by Jean Ishii-Marshall and Arlo Williams.

Festivities start at 7 p.m. with a one-hour lesson in the fox trot taught by David Shinjo, included with paid admission. Shinjo will also be DJ for the evening.

Music will be specially developed from movie themes by Sumie Nagano. At 8 p.m., regular dancing will start, including ballroom, swing and line dancing, as well as mixers. All levels of dancers are welcome, as well as singles and couples.

Admission is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. For additional information, email [email protected] or call Shiz at (714) 292-4790. Dress for the occasion in “red carpet sparkle” and enjoy socializing with the Nikkei Socials.