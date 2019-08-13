Nishi Scouts to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Nishi Boy Scout Troop 738 and Cub Scout Pack 738 will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m. with a dinner in the Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple’s Kaikan, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo, to honor all past and present scouts and their families.

The troop started with six scouts and over the 50 years nearly 300 young men have gone through the program, including 105 Eagle Scouts. This has been a major accomplishment that began with Scoutmaster Shoichi Sayano. With the support of temple members and Sayano’s leadership, the troop began on its successful path.

Today, the scoutmaster of Troop 738 is Matt Chavez. This Nishi troop participates in various events, including the Fall and Spring Camporees, summer camps in Catalina Island and Philmont in New Mexico, rock climbing in Joshua Tree, Invitation Field Day, and the Japan National Jamboree.

This troop has also acted as a homestay host to Nagoya Boy Scouts for many years.

The troop is looking for any former scouts interested in attending the dinner. For more information, email [email protected]