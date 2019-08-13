Premiere of ‘Kikan’ at New People Cinema

SAN FRANCISCO — The premiere of “Kikan — The Homecoming” will take place on Sunday, Aug. 18, at New People Cinema, 1746 Post St. in San Francisco Japantown.

A wartime promise takes Pvt. Jimmy Ibata of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team on a life-changing journey from the battlefields of Europe to San Francisco as he tries to complete his final mission of World War II.

Ikeibi Films is partnering with the Nichi Bei Foundation to present this premiere. A portion of the proceeds will benefit NBF, which produces the Nichi Bei Weekly, a newspaper vital to Northern California’s Japanese American community.

Screenings will be held at 2 and 4 p.m., and will followed by a Q&A session with the cast and crew. Tickets are $15 at the door but discounted $12 tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://ikeibifilms.com.

The films features Ryan Takemiya, Anna Sun, Ken Takeda, Kealoha Nakamura, Miyoko Sakatani, Roji Oyama, Chizu Omori and Hiroshi Kashiwagi.