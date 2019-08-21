‘Sake & Sando’ This Saturday at JACCC

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, will present “Sake & Sando” on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the JACCC’s Toshizo Watanabe Exhibition Center.

Seating times: 12 to 2 p.m. or 2 to 4 p.m.

Enjoy special summer sandos (sandwiches) made by Michelin chef David Schlosser of Shibumi. Sip refreshing Sake from cups handmade by ceramic artist Shoshi Watanabe, or enjoy ice-cold Japanese beer. A quintessential L.A. summer day listening to relaxing music and enjoying friends and family in a beautiful setting surrounded by art, comforting foods, and refreshing beverages.\

Tickets: $40 pre-sale, $50 general admission walk-up, $45 JACCC member walk-up. Includes three different half-sandwiches, two drinks, and a ceramic sake cup (valued at $20). Must be at least 21 years old.

“Sake & Sando” is part of JACCC’s Culinary Arts Programs leading up to the grand opening of the Toshizo Watanabe Culinary Cultural Center in January 2020. Learn more at JACCC.org/twccc.

For more information on the event, call (213) 680-3700 or visit www.jaccc.org.