‘Shadows for Peace: The Hiroshima-Nagasaki Experience’ at GVJCI

GARDENA — “Shadows for Peace: The Hiroshima and Nagasaki Experience” will be presented on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Did your worst day ever include surviving an atomic bomb detonation? Come and hear the first-hand account of this experience from someone who has. The speaker will be Junji Sarashina, president of the American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors, a Japanese American who survived the Hiroshima bombing as a child.

This event also combines video recorded testimonials and historical footage to convey the aftermath of the only uses of nuclear weapons in wartime and the hope that this will never be repeated.

Shadows for Peace is a speaker forum series providing hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors) the opportunity to share their story of hope for future generations. Concept by the late Richard Y. Fukuhara; developed with Robert M. Horsting.

For more information, call (818) 913-0640 or visit www.facebook.com/ShadowsForPeace.