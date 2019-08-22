Showing Pioneer Spirit

Nisei Week honored four individuals at the Pioneer Spirit luncheon held on Aug. 14 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Little Tokyo. Front row (from left): honorees Yoshihiro Uchida, Kennneth Inouye, Toshiko Matsuzawa, wife of the late Deen Matsuzawa, and Shinkichi Koyama. Back row (from left) Nisei Week Foundation President David Yamahata, Princess Ariel Mai Imamoto, Princess Emily Yuiko Ishida, First Princess Mia Masai Lopez, Queen Juli Yoshinaga, Miss Tomadachi Kara Chizuru Ito. Princess Marika Kate Gotschall, Princess Kayla Sachiko Igawa, and Akira Chiba, consul general of Japan, Los Angeles. (JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)

