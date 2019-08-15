Summer of Stories Features Staged Readings of New Plays

The fourth annual Summer of Stories, a festival that celebrates the art of storytelling and brings new voices to the stage, will be presented by hereandnowtheatre company from Aug. 17 to 25 at the Rosenthal Theater, 720 Kohler St., Los Angeles.

This year’s program shares four staged readings of new plays by established and emerging writers and two original productions. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 17

1 p.m., “Expectations” by Teresa Huang

3 p.m., “Bozos on the Bus” by Ken Narasaki

8 p.m., “My Mythology” by hereandnow theatre company

Sunday, Aug. 18

2 and 7 p.m., “My Mythology”

Saturday, Aug. 24

1 p.m., “A Piece by Jason Fong”

3 p.m., “Journey to Mom” by Loryce Hashimoto

8 p.m., “Random Acts” by hereandnow theatre company.

Sunday, Aug. 25

2 and 7 p.m., “Random Acts”

For staged readings, tickets can be purchased at the door for $5, cash or credit (service fee applies). For “My Mythology” and “Random Acts,” advance purchases can be made at https://myth.bpt.me and https://random.bpt.me. Pre-sale: $15 until Aug. 15; regular price: $25. Info: http://hereandnowtheatrecompany.com