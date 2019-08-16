Takei Book-Signing at The Grove at Farmers Market

Actor, activist and New York Times bestselling author George Takei will sign copies of “They Called Us Enemy,” a graphic novel based on his experiences during World War II, at Barnes & Noble at The Grove at Farmers Market, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.

This memoir revisits his haunting childhood in American concentration camps, as one of 120,000 Japanese Americans imprisoned by the U.S. government. The reader experiences the forces that shaped an American icon — and America itself — in this gripping tale of courage, country, loyalty, and love.

Published by Top Shelf Productions, “They Called Us Enemy” is co-written by Justin Elsinger and Steven Scott and illustrated by Harmony Becker.

Takei is also a cast member and consultant for the AMC series “The Terror: Infamy,” which premiered on Aug. 12. The story, which begins in the Japanese American community of Terminal Island, combines supernatural horror with the real-life injustice of the wartime incarceration.

This week Takei discussed his experience and its relevance to current events on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

This is a ticketed event; make reservations online through eventbrite.com. One ticket ($17.51) grants you admission and one copy of the book. The author will sign only “They Called Us Enemy.” No memorabilia. Candid photographs are only allowed from the signing line; no posed photos or standing behind the table.