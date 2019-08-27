JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Venice-West L.A. JACL Announces Scholarship Winner

Venice-West L.A. JACL Announces Scholarship Winner

0

Posted On ,

Scholarship winner Nicole Suzuki is shown with her parents, Paul and Carole Suzuki.

Nicole Suzuki, an honor student who will be attending Northeastern University this fall, was selected winner of the Venice-West Los Angeles chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League’s Jack Nomura High School Scholarship recently.

Suzuki, 18, graduated from the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies (LACES) with a weighted 4.15 grade point average and was named an AP Scholar with Distinction by the College Board. The daughter of Paul and Carole Suzuki of Los Angeles was a member of the varsity swim and water polo teams and was student body treasurer.

She applied to more than a dozen colleges and chose Northeastern University in Boston, where she plans to study cellular and molecular biology and would like to pursue a career in genetic research.

Her father, a judge for the Los Angeles County Superior Court, is a former JACL chapter president.

The $1,000 scholarship is named in honor of the late Jack Nomura, a longtime chapter board member.

For more information, contact the Venice-WLA JACL at [email protected] or visit the chapter’s Facebook page.

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply