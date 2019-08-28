Wakana Kimura to Teach Buddhist Painting Class

Wakana (Wakachū) Kimura will teach a butsuga (Buddhist painting) class at Koyasan Beikoku Betsuin, 342 E. First St. (between San Pedro and Central) in Little Tokyo.

Six sessions will be held Mondays, Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30, and Nov. 4 and 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost per class is $20 general, $10 for Koyasan members. All materials included. RSVP required at least 48 hours before each class.

For more information, email [email protected]

Born in Shizuoka, Kimura graduated from Tokyo University of the Arts, majoring in oil painting. She received her MFA from Otis College of Art and Design and has been practicing art under Hirokazu (Kaizan) Kosaka, a Koyasan Buddhist priest and U.S. artist fellow.

One of 12 official City of Los Angeles muralists, Kimura has exhibited her work at Union Station Los Angeles, Pomona College Museum of Art, Baldwin Wallace Museum, Koyasan Beikoku Betsuin, Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Japan Foundation Los Angeles, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, Brand Library Art Center, LA Artcore, Angeles Gate Culture Center, and Maui Art Center.

She has also been commissioned to do a Nehanzu painting (depicting the death of the historical Buddha) by Zenshuji Temple in the Arts District and a mural at Robertson Recreation Center by the City of Los Angeles.

On the Web: www.wakanakimura.com