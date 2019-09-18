FandangObon Ofrenda Workshop at JACCC

FandangObon will hold an ofrenda-making workshop on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Create a Little Tokyo ofrenda/altar for FandangObon Festival. Join Ofelia Esparza —Mexican American altar maker, or Chicana altarista, and NEA National Heritage fellow — as participants create a Little Tokyo altar honoring the past, present, and future of this historic Japantown.

Bring offerings of your Little Tokyo memories to add to the altar: photographs, fabric and cloth, origami, decoration and other objects.

The ofrenda will be on exhibition from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6 as part of the annual FandangObon Festival.

Funded in part by Artivist Entertainment, City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, California Arts Council, New Generation Nikkei Fund, East L.A. Community Corporation, L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture, and Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Free and open to the public. For more information, call (213) 628-2725, email [email protected] or visit http://jaccc.org/fandangobon.