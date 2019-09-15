Grateful Crane Throwback Concert at VJCC

The VJCC 100-Year Anniversary Committee and Grateful Crane Ensemble will present a Throwback Concert on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles.

“Back in the Day” will feature hits like “My Girl,” “Hello Stranger” and “That’s All.”

Vocalist and guitarist Brian Yamamoto of Local Mojo and Ronin Stones will join Grateful Crane singers Keiko Kawashima, Kurt Kuniyoshi and Helen Ota. Musicians: Scott Nagatani (keyboards), Danny Yamamoto (drums) and Hiro Morozumi (bass).

Tacos, beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Free ice cream.

Free admission and parking. RSVP to vjcc.eventbrite.com.