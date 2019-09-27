JACCC Appoints Patricia M. Wyatt as New President and CEO

The Board of Directors of the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) announced that Patricia M. Wyatt has been named as the center’s new president and CEO, following an extensive national search.

She assumed her position at JACCC on Sept. 23.

Wyatt brings more than 30 years of executive management, and strategic development in both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, across a multitude of industries. Most recently, she was the founder and CEO of MayaCo & Associates, Inc., a brand and media consultancy focused on social impact.

“Pat’s personal connection to and interest in the mission of JACCC, along with her strong record of accomplishments as an experienced leader in the nonprofit, entertainment, and creative spaces, makes her the right person to continue the incredible momentum of the organization and drive JACCC into the future,” said Craig Tomiyoshi, chair of the Board of Directors. “We’re excited to have her on board and look forward to introducing her to our members and supporters.”

Wyatt’s work for nonprofit organizations includes The Institute for the Future in Palo Alto and the Koret Israel Economic Development Fund (KIEDF) in Tel Aviv. She has served as president of WorkingNation, a start-up, nonprofit media organization designed to galvanize Americans in finding a solution to the looming employability gap.

Prior to this she was president of Innovation: Africa, a global nonprofit that provides clean energy solutions to rural African communities. She also held the position of chief development officer at ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where she led a team of 550 individuals who together raised a record-setting $1 billion in one year.

Her past corporate leadership experience includes president of the licensing and home entertainment companies at Twentieth Century Fox and executive vice president of brand marketing at Mattel.

Wyatt has served on numerous boards, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, where she was chair of the Board of Governors for two of the eight years of her tenure, as well as Machine Project, California/International Arts Foundation, Professional Advisory Panel of the School of Integrated Media at CalArts, Technical Advisory Group at Pearson Education, and Causemo, a mobile donation app and information technology systems service.

In her role at JACCC, Wyatt will oversee the institution’s wide-ranging artistic, culinary and education programs and manage a staff of 21 full-time employees, more than 40 part-time and contractual/seasonal staff, and 200 volunteers.

“The JACCC is poised to expand its cultural footprint and pride of place in the Japanese American community and I’m ready to put all of my skills and experience in the corporate and nonprofit sectors to work on behalf of this world-class organization,” said Wyatt.

“Joining the JACCC team is exciting for me as a professional, but it is also profoundly personal. As a biracial child growing up in Kentucky, I had few opportunities to explore my Japanese heritage, yet as an adult it has become my passion pursuit, making me a fully vested evangelist for JACCC and its many activities, experiences and services.”