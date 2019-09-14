June Kuramoto and Kimo Cornwell at Hakone Estate & Gardens

SARATOGA — Hakone Estate and Gardens, 21000 Big Basin Way, Saratoga, presents a garden concert on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m.

Come support the Hakone Foundation and enjoy the music of June Kuramoto and Kimo Cornwell of the Grammy-nominated jazz group Hiroshima, delicious food and drink, one-of-a-kind silent auction items, and the beautiful gardens of Hakone Estate and Gardens.

Seating is limited. Purchase 10 tickets or more, and you will get reserved seating and VIP parking at Hakone. General parking will be at Saratoga Federated Church with free shuttle to and from Hakone.

Tickets: $200 (tax-deductible to the extent of the law). Available at www.hakone.com.

One of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s premier sites and nearly a century old, Hakone is the oldest Japanese and Asian estate, retreat and gardens in the Western Hemisphere: 18 acres of magnificent beauty nestled in the verdant hills of Saratoga overlooking Silicon Valley.