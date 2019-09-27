Kalapana Benefit Concert for AADAP at the Aratani

Showtime 2019, Asian American Drug Abuse Program’s 47th anniversary benefit concert, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Come see Kalapana live with special guest Michael Paulo as they remember Malani Bilyeu with their greatest hits. Bilyeu, a founding member of the group and a Hoku Award-winning solo artist, died last December at the age of 69. His contributions as a songwriter included “Naturally,” “You Make It Hard,” “Dorothy Louise,” “(For You) I’d Chase a Rainbow,” “Girl,” and “Many Classic Moments.”

The event includes a silent auction, raffle, dessert reception, and meet-and-greet.

The proceeds will benefit AADAP, which has been providing comprehensive substance abuse and other social services to the community for over 47 years. Each year, AADAP serves over 20,000 people with core programs that include treatment and prevention, youth education and development, community advocacy and outreach, and employment services.

For more information, visit http://showtime-aadap.org/. For tickets, call (213) 680-3700 or go to www.jaccc.org.

Kalapana also performs at the second annual Evening of Aloha on Friday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. at Portuguese Hall, Grand Ballroom, Point Loma, 2818 Avenida de Portugal, San Diego. Lineup includes Reign, Bo Napoleon and Akua Pono. Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com